Rocky B. Comito, 68, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Joseph and Dorothy May Comito; and in-laws, Calvin and Merlin Dickenson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorcas D. Comito; two daughters, Tabitha C. (Keith) Vibbert and Tamara C. (Scott) Hoover; three grandsons; brother, Joseph A. Comito; three step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. A private burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.

