Roger Allen Hutchens Sr., 90, of Boston, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown Rehabilitation Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Juanita Hutchens; daughter, Rose Smalley; his parents, Elmer Lee Dobson and Iona Hutchens; and brothers, Oscar and Butch Arnold.
He is survived by his children, Roger 'Corky' (Marilyn) Hutchens Jr., Patricia (Gene) Price, Rita Hutchens, Charles (Crystal) Hutchens and Patrick (Karen) Hutchens; three sisters, Shirley Barr, Belle Miles and Dora Arnold; two brother, Michael Arnold and Walter Eugene Arnold; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen by the family with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
