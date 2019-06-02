Ronald Lee Mohr, 73, of Mount Washington, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Ronald was a 1965 graduate of Durrett High School, attended Morehead State University and was a retired pipe fitter of Local 522 and Local 502. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and enjoyed watching all of the sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Goldie Miller Mohr; and two sisters, Linda Van Diver and Judy Durr.

He is survived by his brother, Jim (Jenna) Mohr; a brother-in-law, Norman Durr; along with a host of nieces and nephews, including his niece, Kathy Stone, whom cared for him.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, at Brookland Cemetery off John Harper Highway and Hebron Lane. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the University of Kentucky Athletics.

