Ronald Osborne (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-955-6304
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Obituary
Ronald Osborne, 62, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with loving family by his side.
He was an Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 157.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Osborne; brothers, Charles W. Osborne and Robert W. Osborne.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanie Osborne; two daughters, Jennifer (Brandon) Coogle and Sandy (Josh) Shepherd; sister, Patsy Terhune; four grandsons, Brandon, Braylon, Carter and Jaxson; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, June 14, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
