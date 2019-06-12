Ronald Osborne, 62, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with loving family by his side.
He was an Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 157.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Osborne; brothers, Charles W. Osborne and Robert W. Osborne.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanie Osborne; two daughters, Jennifer (Brandon) Coogle and Sandy (Josh) Shepherd; sister, Patsy Terhune; four grandsons, Brandon, Braylon, Carter and Jaxson; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, June 14, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 17, 2019