JRonald Ray Gaw I, 60, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

He was born on March 3, 1959, in Louisville to Betty 'Dolly' (Warren) Ice and the last Russell C. Gaw. He was a heavy equipment operator for Filcon Construction and a member of the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, Clint C. Gaw; mother-in-law, Shelba England; niece, Amanda England; and sister-in-law, Patsy Gaw.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa (England) Gaw; son, Ronald Ray (Donna) Gaw II; stepson, Shawn Browner; grandchildren, Jerzey Rae Browner, Harper Sea Gaw, Alexis Francisco and Riley Logan Gaw; mother, Betty 'Dolly' Warren (George) Ice; siblings, Dean (Kat) Gaw, Tracy (Karen) Gaw, Glen Gaw, Retta (Greg) Walls and Chancey Gaw; father-in-law, Kenneth England; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

