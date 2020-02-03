Ronda Kaye Smith, 52, of West Point, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Barnes.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Paul Smith; daughter, Angela Price; son, Timothy Bowman; mother, Stella (Van) Goodwin; sisters, Sherri (Chester) Fields, Rebecca (Thomas) Brown, Lori (Jeffery) Hiner; three granddaughters; a step-son, Anthony Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Knob Creek Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 5, 2020