Ronnie E. Smith
Ronnie E. Smith, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Aug. 23.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Vesta Smith; his son, Robbie Smith; brothers, Jess Smith and Dale Smith; ad sisters, Lorraine Gobel and Sue Morgan.
He is survived by his son, Ronald Smith; two grandchildren, Devin E. and Joseph (Little Joe) Smith; a sister, Delores Jett; brothers, Jack Smith and Bill Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, 2020.
