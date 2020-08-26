Ronnie E. Smith, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Aug. 23.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Vesta Smith; his son, Robbie Smith; brothers, Jess Smith and Dale Smith; ad sisters, Lorraine Gobel and Sue Morgan.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Smith; two grandchildren, Devin E. and Joseph (Little Joe) Smith; a sister, Delores Jett; brothers, Jack Smith and Bill Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store