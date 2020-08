Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie E. Smith, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Sunday, Aug. 23.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Vesta Smith; his son, Robbie Smith; brothers, Jess Smith and Dale Smith; ad sisters, Lorraine Gobel and Sue Morgan.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Smith; two grandchildren, Devin E. and Joseph (Little Joe) Smith; a sister, Delores Jett; brothers, Jack Smith and Bill Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



