Roscoe Farris, 80, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Fannie Farris; wife, Bertha Farris; and brothers, Carl and Leon Farris.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Brown; a grandson; a granddaughter; three great-granddaughters; a brother, Eugene Farris; and sisters, Margaret (Chris) Beasley and Frances (Norman) Davis.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 11, 2019