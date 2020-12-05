Rose Ann Myers, 59, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with loving family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Price; and sister, Cynthia Price.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David Myers Sr.; son, David (Naomi) Myers Jr.; granddaughter, Correna Myers; brother, Russell Price; sisters, Kathy (Terry) McElvain and Dorothy Price; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shephersdville with a private burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.



