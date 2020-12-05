1/
Rose Ann Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Ann Myers, 59, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Price; and sister, Cynthia Price.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David Myers Sr.; son, David (Naomi) Myers Jr.; granddaughter, Correna Myers; brother, Russell Price; sisters, Kathy (Terry) McElvain and Dorothy Price; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shephersdville with a private burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved