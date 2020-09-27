1/
Roxie Irene Bishop
Roxie Irene Bishop, 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late George Bugg and Mary (Mamie) Key Bugg on Nov. 9, 1931, in Springfield, Ky. Roxie graduated from Markville High School and received her B.S. degree in education from Campbellsville University in 1954.
She married William (Bill) Bishop on Dec. 23, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Lebanon Junction. Roxie was a Bullitt County teacher for 38 years, teaching at Lebanon Junction Elementary and Cedar Grove Elementary.
Bill and Roxie resided in Lebanon Junction for 40 years, where they raised their son, Joe Mark.
She was a retired teacher for the Bullitt County Board of Education, a member of the Bullitt County Woman's Club and a member of the Lebanon Junction First Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Bullitt County Retired Teachers Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Bullitt County Homemakers.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and her sister.
She is survived by her son, Joe Mark (Virginia) Bishop; grandchildren, Andrea (Kyle) Langton and Justin (Jason) Bishop; and great-grandchildren, Cora, Lucy and George Langton.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with Bro. Mark White and Bro. Ron Lasley officiating. Private burial will follow the service.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction or the American Cancer Society, Bullitt County chapter.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
