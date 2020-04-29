Roy 'Butch' Lanham, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was a patrol officer for the old Bullitt County Police Department and the Shepherdsville Police Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cal and Dorothy Lanham.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheri Lanham; sons, Kirk (Melissa) Lanham and Greg (Maribel) Lanham; daughter, Shelly (Dale Duckett) Combs; brother, Michael (Sandy) Lanham; sister, Penny (Gary) Gilliatt; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements. All services were private and limited to the closest of family.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 4, 2020