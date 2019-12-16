Roy Russell 'Russ' McCubbins, 73, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

McCubbins was born on Aug. 10, 1946, to the late Clyde and Elizabeth (Showalter) McCubbins. He retired from Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and served several terms as Bullitt County constable in the Third District.

He leaves to cherish his memory is sons, Rusty (Beth) McCubbins and Matt McCubbins; a daughter, Katie (Casey) Perez; two grandchildren, Jessica James and Ryan McCubbins; siblings, Sara Jo Preston and Clyde 'Buddy' (Carolyn) McCubbins; and other dear family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, Dec. 20, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, located on Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, and after 10 a.m. on Friday.

