Ruth Ann Barnett, 76, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Marvin Barnett; parents, Marvin and Beulah Baker; and two brothers, Ralph and Donald Baker.
She is survived by two daughters, Shannon (Mark) Bryant and Sheridan Barnett; son, Steven Barnett; sister, Nancy Baker; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 7, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Washington Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 12, 2020