Sabrina Ann Frazier, 57, of the south end of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was born on April 19, 1962, in Fort Knox, Ky., to Wanda (Jefferies) Frazier and the late Jess Irvin Frazier.
She worked in customer service at Cardinal Aluminum.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bradley (Andrea Faust) Frazier; mother, Wanda (Jefferies) Frazier; and aunts, Joyce Bischoff and Virginia Imboden.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Friends may pay their respects on Friday after 3 p.m..
Published in The Pioneer News on May 15, 2019