Sally Scott Jones

Service Information
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY
40207
(502)-897-5898
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Life Bridge Christian Church
Damascus Road
Louisville, KY
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Life Bridge Christian Church
Damascus Road
Louisville, KY
Obituary
Sally Scott Jones, 71, passed in peace on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Mack and Edna Scott; sister, Ruth Ann; and brother, William 'Billy Mac'.
Loving mother to Scott (Rebecca) Scott; proud grandmother of Brandon (erica), Ashley, Audrey, Kaija and Khloe; proud great-grandmother to Camden, Sadie and Lincoln; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Life Bridge Christian Church, Damascus Road, Louisville, on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1-3 p.m. with a brief service following at 3 p.m.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 7, 2019
