Samuel Edward 'Sammy' Newton Sr., 72, of Boston, died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, DaMarco Simpson; parents, James Edward and Gladys Mae Wilson Newton; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Newton; sons, Same Newton Jr., Mark Newton and Robbie (Karen) Dennis; daughters, Angela (Ricky) Cranmer, Christina Manigault and Dana (Jeremy) Mudd; sister, JoAnne (Billy) Thompson; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 22, 2020