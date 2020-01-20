Samuel Edward Newton Sr.

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY
40107
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
Obituary
Samuel Edward 'Sammy' Newton Sr., 72, of Boston, died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, DaMarco Simpson; parents, James Edward and Gladys Mae Wilson Newton; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Newton; sons, Same Newton Jr., Mark Newton and Robbie (Karen) Dennis; daughters, Angela (Ricky) Cranmer, Christina Manigault and Dana (Jeremy) Mudd; sister, JoAnne (Billy) Thompson; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 22, 2020
