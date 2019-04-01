Obituary

Samuel Wilbur Nash Sr., 82, of Hillview, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lemuel and Isabell (Blakely) Nash; brothers, Rodney, Donald, Freddie, Junior, Jerry and Terry Nash; sisters, Mary Jo Madden, Shirley and Nancy Nash; wife, Beverly (Hope) Nash; son, Paul Timothy Nash; grandson, Bryon Nash; and daughter-in-law, Becky Nash.

He is survived by his children, Samuel Nash Jr., Tammie Nash, Tina Darland and Paula (Mark) Breault; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Maurice Nash.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 3, 2019

