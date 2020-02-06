Sandra Sue Hack, 77, of Litchfield, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

She was born on June 29, 1942, in Shepherdsville, the daughter of the late Headie Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Bailey Lee. She was a housewife, who enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, reading and watching UK basketball. She was a member of the Shepherdsville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Rachel Geary; and a brother, James Edward Lee.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Hack; two daughters, Brenda (the late Cliff) Lucas and Lori (Carlos) Hazelwood; two grandchildren, Bethany (Jon) David and Dana Lucas; a great-granddaughter, Elsie Davis; and a brother, Headie (Wilma) Lee Jr.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 9, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Sanders Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

