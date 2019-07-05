Sandy Devine Hurst, 69, of Mount Washington, left her earthly home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Sandy was an avid cook, reader, wanna-be quilter, lover of animals and nature and loved to travel. She worked at the old Peoples Bank of Bullitt County for over 48 years and retired from there in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Walker and Daphene Corine Ridgeway Devine; a sister, Arlene Devine; and an infant brother.

She leaves behind her husband of over 36 years and love of her life, Charles Hurst; a son, Joey (Dara) Nutt; stepdaughter, Jennifer Plair; two grandsons, Jordan (Morgan) and Joshua Nutt; three granddaughters, Anna and Gracie Plair and Morgan Jones; two great-granddaughters, Audrey Nutt and Hazel McKnight; her sister-in-law, Beverly (Jerry Ward) Sherrard; and two ever faithful cousins, Martha Murphy and Gin Wyatt.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial gifts in Sandy's memory are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society or the Crusade for Children.

