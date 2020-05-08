Sharon Sue Faulkner

Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Viewing
Sunday, May 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
View Map
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sharon Sue Faulkner, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Jewish Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Faulkner; her parents, Alfred Leo and Betty Jean Terry Cattleman; brothers, Eddie and Terry Cattleman; and a great-granddaughter, Realyn Davenport.
She is survived by her daughters, Candy Jamison and Connie Curtsinger; two sisters, Debbie Meredith and Paula Roe; three brothers, James Cattleman, Michael Cattleman and Timothy Cattleman; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A drive-thru viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.