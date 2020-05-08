Sharon Sue Faulkner, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Jewish Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Faulkner; her parents, Alfred Leo and Betty Jean Terry Cattleman; brothers, Eddie and Terry Cattleman; and a great-granddaughter, Realyn Davenport.
She is survived by her daughters, Candy Jamison and Connie Curtsinger; two sisters, Debbie Meredith and Paula Roe; three brothers, James Cattleman, Michael Cattleman and Timothy Cattleman; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A drive-thru viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 13, 2020