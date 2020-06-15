Sherry Lane Mothershead McMillen returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home.

She was a graduate of Mount Washington High School and Spencerian College for secretarial school. Sherry worked for South Central Bell and Bell South for 34 years.

She was a lifelong member of Mount Washington United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous committees throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon King and Doreatha Harris Mothershead.

She is survived by her family, including her husband of 58 years, Max Glenn McMillen; her eldest son, Glenn Scott McMillen; her youngest son, Terry Lee (Kristen) McMillen; two adoring grandchildren, Kaden and Wesley McMillen; and her sister, Verna Lee (Larry) Jennette.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Funeral and burial services will be private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are suggested to her church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store