Sherry Lynn Durham, 55, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal French, George and Zella Durham; brother, Gary Durham; and brother-in-law, Tommy Prather.
She is survived by her son, Steven Durham; significant other, Jerry Stroud; sisters, Rebecca Walsh, Judy (Curtis) Prather, Debbie (Timmy) Prather, Connie (Tom) Robinson; brothers, Calvin (Ramona) Durham, Mark (Carla) Durham, Robert (Jodie) Durham, Gary Hay and Curtis Harris; stepbrother, Ricky (Terri) Croft; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation after 2 p.m. on Monday.
