Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon, 78, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a former cashier for Davis Brothers in Lebanon Junction and was a member of Faith Apostolic Church in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Jackson Redmon; son, Frank Kevin Redmon; and her parents, Shirley Frank and Flora Bell Richards Hughes.
She is survived by her children, Russell (Shelley) Jackson Redmon, Gary Dwayne (Diana) Redmon and Jada Michele (Charles) Redmon; a sister, Aneta Louise Shuffitt; a brother, John Rodney Hughes; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
