1/
Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Aline Hughes Redmon, 78, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a former cashier for Davis Brothers in Lebanon Junction and was a member of Faith Apostolic Church in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Jackson Redmon; son, Frank Kevin Redmon; and her parents, Shirley Frank and Flora Bell Richards Hughes.
She is survived by her children, Russell (Shelley) Jackson Redmon, Gary Dwayne (Diana) Redmon and Jada Michele (Charles) Redmon; a sister, Aneta Louise Shuffitt; a brother, John Rodney Hughes; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery in Boston.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, visit www.trowbridgefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved