Shirley Ann Elmore, 72, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Tucker; and a son, Michael Elmore (Marcus' twin).
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Louis 'Tony' Elmore; children, Marcus (Denise) Elmore and Sherry Whitehouse; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry, Michael and John Tucker; and sisters, Sandy Lee, Becky Jones and Betty Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, Jan. 26, after Noon.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 22, 2020