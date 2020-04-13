Shirley Hall, 79, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was born on June 24, 1940, in Shepherdsville, Ky., to the late Straus and Lula (Stallings) Hall.

Mr. Hall worked for the state Highway Department, where he started as a toll collector for the old Kentucky turnpike and later he transferred to the Kentucky Highway Department. Mr. Hall met the love of his life, Nell Baumgardner, when he worked the toll booth. They remained happily married for over 55 years. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Emery and Hillary Hall.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Nell Hall; son, Robert Hall; his fur-baby Suki; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home will be private and limited to the closest family members.

