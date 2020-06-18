Shirley Hall
Shirley Hall, 79, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on April 11, 2020.
Mr. Hall was born on June 24, 1940, in Shepherdsville, Ky., to the late Straus and Lula (Stallings) Hall. He worked for the state highway department, where he started as a toll collector for the old Kentucky Turnpike and later he transferred to the Kentucky Highway Department.
He met the love of his life, Nell Baumgardner, when he worked the toll booth. They remained happily married for over 55 years. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Emery and Hillary Hall.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Nell Hall; son, Robert Hall; his fur-baby, Suki; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral homes on Highway 61 North and John Harper Highway. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
