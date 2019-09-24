Shirley Means, 68, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seabert and Nannie (Barnes) Means; and sisters, Bessie Haycraft and Audrey Means.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Haycraft and Audrey Means; his significant other of 29 years, Sheila Taylor; and her children, Tammy Goode, Chad Doyle, Jason Doyle and Kelly Doyle; sisters, Patricia Browning, Mary (Marshall) Miller, Connie Boblett, Georgie (Dennis) Alstott, Della Mowery, Shelley (Gordon) West and Margie Brown; brother, Clydie (Darlene) Means; numerous grandchildren.
The family chose cremation. Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 30, 2019