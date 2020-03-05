Shirley Roberts Gilmer Massey, 76, of Bowling Green, died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Melvin and Beulah Meryl Belcher Roberts; a son, David Gilmer; and brothers, Darrell Roberts, Daniel Roberts and Clyde Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Melvin Massey; daughters, Sonja (Dennis) Tarrence, Wendy (Mark) Douglas and Opal Massey; son, Danny (Tina) Gilmer; sisters, Betty Vandever, Sue Humphrey, Helen Ramsey and Rebbeca Roberts; brothers, Harold Roberts, Steve Roberts and Charles Roberts; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 1, at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 9, 2020