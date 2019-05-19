Stephanie LeAnn Wiedemer Gilland, 32, of Elizabethtown, died on Friday, May 17, 2019, at UK Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessa and Abby Gilland; her parents, Lisa (Delbert) Shelton and Stephen (Laura) Wiedemer; a sister, Kayla Weidemer; grandparents, Billy Roy Brashear and Mary Shelton; and her boyfriend, Steve Whitehouse.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Vine Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A prayer vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 22, 2019