Stephen Cosmas Smith, 67, of Lebanon Junction, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Richard and Winifred Newton Smith; and two brothers, Philip Lawrence and Joseph Cyril Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dianne Smith; son, Zachary (Kristina) Smith; and two brothers, Donald and William Gerald Smith.

Services and visitation will be private with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



