Steve Wise, 71, of Mount Washington, entered Heaven's gate on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Steve was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting.

He was a retired auditor for First National Bank and attended Bullitt Lick Baptist Church, where he worshipped the Lord and received God's grace and love for him.

He was an avid outdoors man, loved hiking, canoeing and watching sunsets. He was also a huge University of Louisville fan and loved basketball.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wise; his mother, Olivia Wise; a brother, Keith Wise; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louise and Elmer Dhonau; and brother-in-law, Terry Payne.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Wise; son, Bryan Wise; daughter, Angie (Scott) Gentry; grandchildren, Kyle, Samantha, Jenna, Shelby, Wyatt and Dylan; brothers, David (Barbara) and Denny Wise; nieces, Shelia (Mickey) Kelly, Tracy (Tony) Vining, Sherry (Dee) Owen, Elizabeth (David) Pressley and Kristie Murphy; nephews, Kelly and Phillip Wise; along with his best friend, Smitty (Debbie) Francis.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Bullitt Lick Baptist Church. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. on Monday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Bullitt Lick Baptist Church or .

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.

