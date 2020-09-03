Steven 'Steve' Troy Polston, 61, of Hillview, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Polston; and brother, Billy Polston.

He is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Beverly L. Polston; son, Matthew Steven Polston; daughter-in-law, Trisha (Darin Priest) Polston; two grandchildren; brother, Keith Polston; sister-in-law, Pam Polston.

A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.



