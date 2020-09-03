1/
Steven Troy "Steve" Polston
Steven 'Steve' Troy Polston, 61, of Hillview, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Polston; and brother, Billy Polston.
He is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Beverly L. Polston; son, Matthew Steven Polston; daughter-in-law, Trisha (Darin Priest) Polston; two grandchildren; brother, Keith Polston; sister-in-law, Pam Polston.
A celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
