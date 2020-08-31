1/
Suzanne Calvert Cecil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Calvert Cecil, 68, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Anthony Barnhouse; her parents, Raymond and Ruth Calvert; and siblings, Sherrill and Billy.
She is survived by her loving partner, Keith Widenhouse; two granddaughters; several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved