Suzanne Calvert Cecil, 68, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Anthony Barnhouse; her parents, Raymond and Ruth Calvert; and siblings, Sherrill and Billy.

She is survived by her loving partner, Keith Widenhouse; two granddaughters; several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.



