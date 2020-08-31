Suzanne Calvert Cecil, 68, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Anthony Barnhouse; her parents, Raymond and Ruth Calvert; and siblings, Sherrill and Billy.
She is survived by her loving partner, Keith Widenhouse; two granddaughters; several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.