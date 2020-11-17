Tanza Paige Lindsey, 22, of Brooks, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Amanda Edwards.

She is survived by her dad and mom, Chad and Tracy Lindsey; 'Mam and Pap' Mary and Noel Lindsey; brother, Daimyn Lindsey; sister, Cheyenne Lindsey; niece and best friend, Karlie; 'Grannie' Glenda Watkins; grandfather, Harmon (Rhonda Lamb) Priddy.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.



