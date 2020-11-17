1/
Tanza Paige Lindsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tanza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tanza Paige Lindsey, 22, of Brooks, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Amanda Edwards.
She is survived by her dad and mom, Chad and Tracy Lindsey; 'Mam and Pap' Mary and Noel Lindsey; brother, Daimyn Lindsey; sister, Cheyenne Lindsey; niece and best friend, Karlie; 'Grannie' Glenda Watkins; grandfather, Harmon (Rhonda Lamb) Priddy.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved