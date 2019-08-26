Send Flowers Obituary

Terry H. Northcutt, 71, of Shepherdsville, died on Aug. 22, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1948, in Covington, Ky., to the late Donald and Carrie 'Jump' Northcutt. Terry was in the Vietnam War and earned a Bronze Star for his service. He loved his job where he worked as a heavy equipment operator at Jeff Robards Construction. He also loved traveling, fishing and car racing. He was a proud member of Evangel Christian Life Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Lou 'Blancett' Northcutt; daughter, Jennifer (Gordon) Hawkins; grandchildren, Julia 'Reynolds' (Tyler) Sebastian, Chuck Reynolds, Dustin (Sarah) Reynolds; brother, Dennis Northcutt; sisters, Donna (Larry) True and Dina Northcutt; great-grandchildren, Liam Sebastian, Levi Sebastian and Elijah Reynolds; niece, Tricia Celenza; nephew, Jeremiah True; and special nephew that they raised as a son, William 'Will' Stuart Maupin.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial and a graveside service to follow at Whittinghill Cemetery in Jetson, Ky. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pioneer News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close