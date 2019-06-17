Terry Lee Pierce, 58, of Brooks, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Pierce. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jennifer M. Pierce; children, Krista (Josh) Frye and Bryan Pierce; a grandson; sister, Carolyn Hagan; sister-in-law, Cathy Pierce.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, June 22, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 19, 2019