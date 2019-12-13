Terry Rock, 65, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Cissell (Dixon); and a brother, Steve Rock.
He is survived by his wife, Janee (Dawson) Rock; daughters, Samantha Rock and Grace Rock; four grandchildren; his dad, Donald (Roberta) Rock; and brothers, Don 'Buddy' (Darlene) Rock, Kent Rock and Ronnie (Rose) Rock.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 16, 2019