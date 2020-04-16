Terry W. Waddle

Obituary
Terry W. Waddle, 75, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Candace (Mink) Waddle; brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Kathleen Waddle; grandparents, Fortner and Elizabeth Mink and Doc and Lettie Waddle.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Holcomb) Waddle; son, Kevin (Rachel); two grandchildren; his brother, Jerry (Deniece) Waddle; and brother-in-law, Dale (Pamela) Holcomb.
Private services were handled by Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 20, 2020
