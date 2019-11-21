Thaddieus H. (Thad) Nichols

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Thaddieus H. 'Thad' Nichols, 91, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Benise Valeria Nichols; and his siblings, Rita King, James, Eugene and Dwitt Nichols.
He is survived by two children, Thad Nichols and Kathy (Brack) Vickery; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Monday, Nov. 25, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Burial will follow in Clarkson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
