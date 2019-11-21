Thaddieus H. 'Thad' Nichols, 91, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Benise Valeria Nichols; and his siblings, Rita King, James, Eugene and Dwitt Nichols.
He is survived by two children, Thad Nichols and Kathy (Brack) Vickery; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Monday, Nov. 25, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Burial will follow in Clarkson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 25, 2019