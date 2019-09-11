Thelma Jean Barnes

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Obituary
Thelma Jean Barnes, 68, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Jewish Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eileen Hensley Madden; and seven brothers.
She is survived by her soulmate of 19 years, Robert Komer; a daughter, Angie (Dusty) Duvall; two brothers, George and Lee Otis Madden; and a grandson.
A prayer service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 16, 2019
