Thelma Jean Barnes, 68, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Jewish Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eileen Hensley Madden; and seven brothers.
She is survived by her soulmate of 19 years, Robert Komer; a daughter, Angie (Dusty) Duvall; two brothers, George and Lee Otis Madden; and a grandson.
A prayer service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 16, 2019