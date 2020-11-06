Thelma Thurman Travis, 90, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Ray Travis; sons, Paul, Scott and Andrew Travis; daughter, Cassandra Jones; parents, Roscoe and Lillie Coomes Thurman; brothers, Raymond, Kelly, Harold and Arthur Thurman; and sister, Lula Thomas.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick and Stuart Travis; three daughters, Amy Flowers, Valeria Fisher and Cindy Travis; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



