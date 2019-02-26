Theresa Gay (Carter) Bowling, 62, of Hillview, died on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Demaree Bowling; father, Herman Craig Sr.; and brother, Richey Craig.
She is survived by her son, Steven Carter; mother, Helen Craig; sister, Mary (Eugene) Poole; brother, Herman (Sandy) Craig Jr.; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 27, 2019