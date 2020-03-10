Thomas Adison Adams

Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Obituary
Thomas Adison Adams, 89, of Shepherdsville, died on Feb. 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Hattie (Gillock) Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris (Harrison) Adams; children, Tommy (Tammy) Adams Jr., Leslye (Brad) Adams and Jay Adams; son-in-law, Zell Klein; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Glasgow Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 4, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
