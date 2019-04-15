Obituary



He was born on Aug. 3, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Frank and Dorothy Kelly. Tom graduated from Elder High School in Cincinnati in 1958 and spent the next 58 years in the printing industry with three different companies Ñ Crest-Craft, Gateway Press and retired after 33 years from Publishers Printing. Tom served as a quality control manager and training manager ultimately spending 24 years in Community and Government Relations, representing Publishers and Bullitt County.

Tom gave his time to many organizations, including the Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce, Bullitt County Tourist and Convention Commission, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Bullitt County, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, Bluegrass State Skills Corporation, St. Catharine College, Governors Task Force for Skills, Junior Achievement, Kentucky Work Ready Communities, Bullitt County Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, Kentuckiana Work Board, and most recently, as chair of the Southeast Bullitt Fire Protection District.

Tom was known for his positive attitude, excellent work ethic, wonderful Irish Catholic dry wit, terrible puns and his love of baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds.

He taught, guided and raised the bar for all of us. He made everyone around him believe that they were better than they thought they were. He always said, 'you play the hand you're dealt' and he did just that.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Jones Kelly; his children, Karen M. Curry of Charleston, S.C., Diane E. (T.J.) Lea of Columbia, Md., Timothy E. Kelly of Indianapolis, Thomas R. (Lori) Kelly of Louisville, and Susan Kessinger of Louisville; step-children, Melissa A. (Ron) Gindling, Amy M. (Brian) McKinley and Joseph D. Jones, all of Cincinnati; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lois Mueller, James Kelly, John Kelly, Michael Kelly, Kathleen Kelly, Patrick Kelly and Renie O'Conner, all of Cincinnati.

Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home on Preston Highway in Shepherdsville. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 330 Samuels Loop, Cox's Creek. Services will also be held at St. Aloysius in the Ohio Catholic Church in Saylor Park and internment of his ashes will occur at St. Joseph's New Cemetery in Delhi.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to CASA or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. On-line condolences may be made to

605 South Preston Highway

Shepherdsville , KY 40165

(502) 543-6881

