Timothy Lane Hazlett, 47, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was an employee of Publishers Printing and enjoyed playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marshall and Rita McPherson and Eddie and Dorothy Hazlett.
He is survived by his son, Tanner Lane Hazlett; parents, Robert Earl and Brenda Gail McPherson Hazlett; sister, Tessa Lynn (Kyl;e) Strother; and nephews, Chase and Chad Strother.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Lebanon Junction Community Center.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 11, 2020
