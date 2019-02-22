Timothy Michael Holman, 50, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Robley Rex VA Center in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom and Mary Jane Holman and Edward Lee and Carrie Hodge.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Collins Holman; children, Cody (Lindsey) Holman, Leanna Owens, Zachary Shain and Ethan (Heaven) Brasher; parents, John Davis and Carolyn Sue Hodge Holman; brother, Chris (Jamie) Holman; sisters, Michele (Jim) Murphy and Jennifer (Bobby) Herron; and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliffe. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

