Tommi Rose Lund, 65, of Mount Washington, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She is survived by three daughters, Tonia (Wayne) Wiggins, Crystal (Jimmy Greer) Shadders and Tessa (Chris) Lyvers; six siblings; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Sunday.



