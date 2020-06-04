Tommy Freeman, 64, of Brooks, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Tommy was born on Sept. 17, 1955, in Detroit, Mich., to Retha (Combs) McGeorge and the late Robert Freeman. He owned Turner Heating and Air Conditioning.
He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He also enjoyed motorcycles and was an avid UK and Packers fan.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a son, Jeremy Blu Freeman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Robin (McGaha) Freeman; grandson, Tanner (Belle) Freeman; great-granddaughter, Paxton Blu Freeman; mother, Retha (Danny) McGeorge; brother, Mike Freeman; brother-in-law, Ricky McGaha; mother-in-law, Maeola McGaha; best friend, Doug (Cathy) Albertson; his friends at The Crossings Golf Course; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow. Visitation from 12-8 p.m. on Saturday and after Noon on Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brown Cancer Center. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2020.