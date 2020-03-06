Tracey Hutchins, 48, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Hutchins; and parents, Elmer and Esther Hutchinson.
She is survived by her son, Seth Hutchins; daughters, Sherry Lynn Hutchins, Samantha Yost and Nevaeh Hutchins; sisters, Pam Hutchinson-Henson and Tammy Vick; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with graveside service at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at Hebron Cemetery.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 9, 2020