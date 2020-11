Or Copy this URL to Share

Travis Dean Greathouse, 33, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Michelle Crosby; father, Larry Greathouse; sons,Lucas Dean and Silas Kirk Greathouse; daughter, Isley Judith Greathouse; fiance, Ashley Kirk.

Private visitation and funeral will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Shepherdsville. Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.



